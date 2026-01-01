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Kinoafisha
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Jeffrey Katzenberg
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jeffrey Katzenberg
Jeffrey Katzenberg
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jeffrey Katzenberg
Academy Awards, USA 2013
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2003
Best Animated Feature Film
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2017
Honorary Golden Palm
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2001
Best Feature Film
Winner
Best Feature Film
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2002
Best Film
Nominee
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