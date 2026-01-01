Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Jeffrey Katzenberg Awards

Awards and nominations of Jeffrey Katzenberg

Jeffrey Katzenberg
Awards and nominations of Jeffrey Katzenberg
Academy Awards, USA 2013 Academy Awards, USA 2013
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2003 Academy Awards, USA 2003
Best Animated Feature Film
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2017 Cannes Film Festival 2017
Honorary Golden Palm
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2001 BAFTA Awards 2001
Best Feature Film
Winner
Best Feature Film
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2002 BAFTA Awards 2002
Best Film
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more