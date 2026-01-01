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Cary Joji Fukunaga
Cary Joji Fukunaga Cary Joji Fukunaga
Kinoafisha Persons Cary Joji Fukunaga

Cary Joji Fukunaga

Cary Joji Fukunaga

Date of Birth
10 July 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Producer, Director, Writer

Popular Films

True Detective 8.5
True Detective (2014)
No Time to Die 7.9
No Time to Die (2021)
Beasts of No Nation 7.7
Beasts of No Nation (2015)

Filmography

Ricky 6.6
Ricky Ricky
Drama 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Omnivore 7.4
Omnivore
Documentary 2024, USA
Masters of the Air 7.6
Masters of the Air
Drama, War, 2024, USA
No Time to Die 7.9
No Time to Die 007: No Time to Die
Action, Crime, Thriller, Adventure 2021, USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
Joe Bell 5.9
Joe Bell Good Joe Bell
Biography, Drama 2020, USA
Maniac 7.1
Maniac
Drama, Comedy, Sci-Fi, 2018, USA
The Alienist 7.5
The Alienist
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2018, USA
It 7.5
It It
Horror, Thriller 2017, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
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News about Cary Joji Fukunaga’s private life
Stills from the movie 'Alice in Wonderland' (2010)
15 Years Ago the Whole World Was Talking About Her: How the Actress From 'Alice in Wonderland' Looks and Lives Now (Photo)
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