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Cary Joji Fukunaga
Cary Joji Fukunaga
Kinoafisha
Persons
Cary Joji Fukunaga
Cary Joji Fukunaga
Cary Joji Fukunaga
Date of Birth
10 July 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Producer, Director, Writer
Popular Films
8.5
True Detective
(2014)
7.9
No Time to Die
(2021)
7.7
Beasts of No Nation
(2015)
Filmography
6.6
Ricky
Ricky
Drama
2025, USA
Watch trailer
7.4
Omnivore
Documentary
2024, USA
7.6
Masters of the Air
Drama, War,
2024, USA
7.9
No Time to Die
007: No Time to Die
Action, Crime, Thriller, Adventure
2021, USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
5.9
Joe Bell
Good Joe Bell
Biography, Drama
2020, USA
7.1
Maniac
Drama, Comedy, Sci-Fi,
2018, USA
7.5
The Alienist
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2018, USA
7.5
It
It
Horror, Thriller
2017, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
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News about Cary Joji Fukunaga’s private life
15 Years Ago the Whole World Was Talking About Her: How the Actress From 'Alice in Wonderland' Looks and Lives Now (Photo)
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