6.8 IMDb Rating: 7.6
Kinoafisha TV Shows Maniac

Maniac (2018 - 2018)

Maniac 18+
Production year 2018
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 30 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 5 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The original project from Netflix, starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill, and directed by Cary Fukunaga, is a black comedy set in what seems to be the 21st century, where almost every person suffers from some kind of mental disorder. "Maniac" tells the story of two lost young people, Annie and Owen, who participate in a pharmaceutical experiment. Neurobiologists believe that their new drug can cure both mental and physical ailments. However, during the experiment, they encounter some not-so-bright scientists.
Cast Characters
Creator
Patrick Somerville
Jonah Hill
Jonah Hill Owen Milgrim
Emma Stone
Emma Stone Annie Landsberg
Sally Field
Sally Field Gertie Neberdine
Justin Theroux
Justin Theroux Dr. James K. Mantleray
Gabriel Byrne
Gabriel Byrne Porter Milgrim
Best Series About AI and Robots Best Series About AI and Robots
Best Series with Gripping Plots Best Series with Gripping Plots

Series rating

6.8
7.6 IMDb
Seasons
Maniac - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 10 episodes
 
Stills
