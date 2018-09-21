The original project from Netflix, starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill, and directed by Cary Fukunaga, is a black comedy set in what seems to be the 21st century, where almost every person suffers from some kind of mental disorder. "Maniac" tells the story of two lost young people, Annie and Owen, who participate in a pharmaceutical experiment. Neurobiologists believe that their new drug can cure both mental and physical ailments. However, during the experiment, they encounter some not-so-bright scientists.

