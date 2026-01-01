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Lindsay Crouse
Lindsay Crouse
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lindsay Crouse
Lindsay Crouse
Lindsay Crouse
Date of Birth
12 May 1948
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
8.0
The Insider
(1999)
7.5
The Verdict
(1982)
7.4
Places in the Heart
(1984)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Drama
History
Mystery
Sci-Fi
Sport
Thriller
Year
All
2007
2001
1999
1997
1996
1984
1982
1977
All
11
Films
11
Actor
11
7.2
Mr. Brooks
Mr. Brooks
Drama, Thriller, Crime
2007, USA
6.2
Impostor
Impostor
Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi
2001, USA
8
The Insider
The Insider
Drama, Thriller, Biography, History
1999, USA
6.8
Prefontaine
Prefontaine
Sport, Drama, Biography
1997, USA
6.1
The Juror
The Juror
Thriller, Drama
1996, USA
6.8
If These Walls Could Talk
If These Walls Could Talk
Drama
1996, USA
6.3
The Arrival
The Arrival
Sci-Fi, Thriller
1996, USA / Mexico
7.4
Places in the Heart
Places in the Heart
Drama
1984, USA
7.5
The Verdict
The Verdict
Drama
1982, USA
6.6
Daniel
Daniel
Drama
1982, USA / Great Britain
7.2
Slap Shot
Slap Shot
Drama, Sport, Comedy
1977, USA
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