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Lindsay Crouse Lindsay Crouse
Kinoafisha Persons Lindsay Crouse

Lindsay Crouse

Lindsay Crouse

Date of Birth
12 May 1948
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

The Insider 8.0
The Insider (1999)
The Verdict 7.5
The Verdict (1982)
Places in the Heart 7.4
Places in the Heart (1984)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Mr. Brooks 7.2
Mr. Brooks Mr. Brooks
Drama, Thriller, Crime 2007, USA
Impostor 6.2
Impostor Impostor
Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi 2001, USA
The Insider 8
The Insider The Insider
Drama, Thriller, Biography, History 1999, USA
Prefontaine 6.8
Prefontaine Prefontaine
Sport, Drama, Biography 1997, USA
The Juror 6.1
The Juror The Juror
Thriller, Drama 1996, USA
If These Walls Could Talk 6.8
If These Walls Could Talk If These Walls Could Talk
Drama 1996, USA
The Arrival 6.3
The Arrival The Arrival
Sci-Fi, Thriller 1996, USA / Mexico
Places in the Heart 7.4
Places in the Heart Places in the Heart
Drama 1984, USA
The Verdict 7.5
The Verdict The Verdict
Drama 1982, USA
Daniel 6.6
Daniel Daniel
Drama 1982, USA / Great Britain
Slap Shot 7.2
Slap Shot Slap Shot
Drama, Sport, Comedy 1977, USA
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