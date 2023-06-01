Menu
Margit Carstensen

Margit Carstensen

Date of Birth
29 February 1940
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
1 June 2023
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant 7.6
The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant (1972)
Martha 7.6
Martha (1974)
Mother Kusters Goes to Heaven 7.5
Mother Kusters Goes to Heaven (1975)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Peter von Kant 6.7
Peter von Kant Peter von Kant
Drama 2022, France
Fassbinder 6.6
Fassbinder Fassbinder
Documentary 2015, Germany
Finsterworld 7.1
Finsterworld Finsterworld
Drama 2013, Germany
Hands off Mississippi 6.3
Hands off Mississippi Hände weg von Mississippi
Family, Adventure, Comedy 2007, Germany
Angry Harvest 7.1
Angry Harvest Bittere Ernte
Drama, Romantic, War 1985, Germany
Possession 7.3
Possession Possession
Horror, Drama 1981, France / West Germany
The Third Generation 6.7
The Third Generation Die dritte Generation
Comedy, Thriller 1979, West Germany
Satan's Brew 6.8
Satan's Brew Satansbraten
Drama 1976, Germany
Chinese Roulette 7.2
Chinese Roulette Chinesisches Roulette
Drama, Thriller 1976, Germany / France
Mother Kusters Goes to Heaven 7.5
Mother Kusters Goes to Heaven Mutter Küsters' Fahrt zum Himmel
Drama 1975, Germany
Martha 7.6
Martha Martha
Drama, Thriller 1974, Germany
The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant 7.6
The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant Die bitteren Tränen der Petra von Kant
Drama 1972, Germany
