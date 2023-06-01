Margit Carstensen

Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Date of Birth
29 February 1940
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
1 June 2023
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.6
The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant
(1972)
7.6
Martha
(1974)
7.5
Mother Kusters Goes to Heaven
(1975)
Filmography
6.7
Peter von Kant
Peter von Kant
Drama
2022, France
6.6
Fassbinder
Fassbinder
Documentary
2015, Germany
7.1
Finsterworld
Finsterworld
Drama
2013, Germany
6.3
Hands off Mississippi
Hände weg von Mississippi
Family, Adventure, Comedy
2007, Germany
7.1
Angry Harvest
Bittere Ernte
Drama, Romantic, War
1985, Germany
7.3
Possession
Possession
Horror, Drama
1981, France / West Germany
6.7
The Third Generation
Die dritte Generation
Comedy, Thriller
1979, West Germany
6.8
Satan's Brew
Satansbraten
Drama
1976, Germany
7.2
Chinese Roulette
Chinesisches Roulette
Drama, Thriller
1976, Germany / France
7.5
Mother Kusters Goes to Heaven
Mutter Küsters' Fahrt zum Himmel
Drama
1975, Germany
7.6
Martha
Martha
Drama, Thriller
1974, Germany
7.6
The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant
Die bitteren Tränen der Petra von Kant
Drama
1972, Germany
