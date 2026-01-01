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Kurt Raab Kurt Raab
Kinoafisha Persons Kurt Raab

Kurt Raab

Kurt Raab

Date of Birth
20 July 1941
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
28 June 1988
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

The Marriage of Maria Braun 7.6
The Marriage of Maria Braun (1979)
Fox and His Friends 7.6
Fox and His Friends (1975)
Mother Kusters Goes to Heaven 7.5
Mother Kusters Goes to Heaven (1975)

Filmography

Angry Harvest 7.1
Angry Harvest Bittere Ernte
Drama, Romantic, War 1985, Germany
The Marriage of Maria Braun 7.6
The Marriage of Maria Braun he der Maria Braun, Die
Drama 1979, West Germany
Bildnis einer Trinkerin 6.6
Bildnis einer Trinkerin Bildnis einer Trinkerin. Aller jamais retour
Drama 1979, West Germany
Bolwieser 7.2
Bolwieser Bolwieser
Drama 1977, Germany
Satan's Brew 6.8
Satan's Brew Satansbraten
Drama 1976, Germany
Mother Kusters Goes to Heaven 7.5
Mother Kusters Goes to Heaven Mutter Küsters' Fahrt zum Himmel
Drama 1975, Germany
Fox and His Friends 7.6
Fox and His Friends Faustrecht der Freiheit
Crime, Drama, Romantic 1975, Germany
The Merchant of Four Seasons 7.4
The Merchant of Four Seasons Händler der vier Jahreszeiten
Drama 1971, Germany
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