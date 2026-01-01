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Filmography
Kurt Raab
Kurt Raab
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kurt Raab
Kurt Raab
Kurt Raab
Date of Birth
20 July 1941
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
28 June 1988
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.6
The Marriage of Maria Braun
(1979)
7.6
Fox and His Friends
(1975)
7.5
Mother Kusters Goes to Heaven
(1975)
Filmography
7.1
Angry Harvest
Bittere Ernte
Drama, Romantic, War
1985, Germany
7.6
The Marriage of Maria Braun
he der Maria Braun, Die
Drama
1979, West Germany
6.6
Bildnis einer Trinkerin
Bildnis einer Trinkerin. Aller jamais retour
Drama
1979, West Germany
7.2
Bolwieser
Bolwieser
Drama
1977, Germany
6.8
Satan's Brew
Satansbraten
Drama
1976, Germany
7.5
Mother Kusters Goes to Heaven
Mutter Küsters' Fahrt zum Himmel
Drama
1975, Germany
7.6
Fox and His Friends
Faustrecht der Freiheit
Crime, Drama, Romantic
1975, Germany
7.4
The Merchant of Four Seasons
Händler der vier Jahreszeiten
Drama
1971, Germany
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