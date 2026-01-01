Menu
Russian
Kinoafisha Films It's Only Rock

It's Only Rock

To tylko rock 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Polish musical film with leading Polish rock bands from the '80
Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 1984
World premiere 18 May 1984
Release date
18 May 1984 Poland
Also known as
To tylko rock, Es ist nur Rock, It's Only Rock
Director
Pawel Karpinski
Cast
Zbigniew Buczkowski
Alfred Freudenheim
Piotr Fronczewski
Krystyna Janda
Jan Jankowski
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.4
Rate 10 votes
5.3 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
