The action of the British detective series "Dublin Murders" takes place in 2006. Police officers Rob Reilly and Cassie Maddox are tasked with finding the person responsible for the murder of a child. The body was found in the woods. The victim was 14-year-old girl Katie Devlin, who was passionate about dancing. Her body was discovered on a rock in a sleeping position. However, experts determined that the teenager did not die in her sleep. It soon becomes clear that Katie was far from being the only victim.

Expand