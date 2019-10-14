Menu
7.1 IMDb Rating: 7.1
Production year 2019
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel BBC One
Runtime 8 hours 0 minute

The action of the British detective series "Dublin Murders" takes place in 2006. Police officers Rob Reilly and Cassie Maddox are tasked with finding the person responsible for the murder of a child. The body was found in the woods. The victim was 14-year-old girl Katie Devlin, who was passionate about dancing. Her body was discovered on a rock in a sleeping position. However, experts determined that the teenager did not die in her sleep. It soon becomes clear that Katie was far from being the only victim.
Ned Dennehy
Ned Dennehy Dr Cooper
Moe Dunford
Moe Dunford Detective Sam O'Neill
Killian Scott
Killian Scott Rob Reilly
Ian Kenny
Ian Kenny Garda Phelan
Tom Vaughan-Lawlor
Tom Vaughan-Lawlor Frank Mackey
Sarah Greene
Sarah Greene Lexie Mangan
7.1
7.1 IMDb
Dublin Murders - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 8 episodes
 
