Mieczysław Czechowicz
Mieczysław Czechowicz
Mieczysław Czechowicz
Mieczysław Czechowicz
Mieczysław Czechowicz
Date of Birth
28 September 1930
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
14 September 1991
Actor type
Comedy actor, Fantasy hero, The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.7
Man – Woman Wanted
(1973)
7.5
I Hate Mondays
(1971)
7.4
A Jungle Book of Regulations
(1974)
Filmography
6.6
Podróze pana Kleksa
Podróze pana Kleksa
Adventure, Family, Fantasy
1986, Poland
7.4
A Jungle Book of Regulations
Nie ma rózy bez ognia
Comedy
1974, Poland
7.7
Man – Woman Wanted
Poszukiwany - poszukiwana
Comedy
1973, Poland
7.5
I Hate Mondays
Nie lubie poniedzialku
Comedy
1971, Poland
6.6
The Criminal Who Stole a Crime
Zbrodniarz, który ukradl zbrodnie
Crime, Detective
1969, Poland
5.9
Story of the Golden Boot
Historia zóltej cizemki
Family, Fantasy, History
1961, Poland
7.1
The Eighth Day of the Week
Ósmy dzien tygodnia
Drama, Romantic
1958, Germany / Poland
