Mieczysław Czechowicz

Date of Birth
28 September 1930
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
14 September 1991
Actor type
Comedy actor, Fantasy hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Man – Woman Wanted 7.7
Man – Woman Wanted (1973)
I Hate Mondays 7.5
I Hate Mondays (1971)
A Jungle Book of Regulations 7.4
A Jungle Book of Regulations (1974)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Podróze pana Kleksa 6.6
Podróze pana Kleksa Podróze pana Kleksa
Adventure, Family, Fantasy 1986, Poland
A Jungle Book of Regulations 7.4
A Jungle Book of Regulations Nie ma rózy bez ognia
Comedy 1974, Poland
Man – Woman Wanted 7.7
Man – Woman Wanted Poszukiwany - poszukiwana
Comedy 1973, Poland
I Hate Mondays 7.5
I Hate Mondays Nie lubie poniedzialku
Comedy 1971, Poland
The Criminal Who Stole a Crime 6.6
The Criminal Who Stole a Crime Zbrodniarz, który ukradl zbrodnie
Crime, Detective 1969, Poland
Story of the Golden Boot 5.9
Story of the Golden Boot Historia zóltej cizemki
Family, Fantasy, History 1961, Poland
The Eighth Day of the Week 7.1
The Eighth Day of the Week Ósmy dzien tygodnia
Drama, Romantic 1958, Germany / Poland
