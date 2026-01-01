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Marzena Trybała Marzena Trybała
Kinoafisha Persons Marzena Trybała

Marzena Trybała

Marzena Trybała

Date of Birth
16 November 1950
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Blind Chance 7.8
Blind Chance (1987)
Journey for One Smile 7.4
Journey for One Smile (1972)
Korczak 6.5
Korczak (1990)

Filmography

Genre
Year
W imieniu diabla 5.5
W imieniu diabla W imieniu diabła
Drama 2011, Poland
Korczak 6.5
Korczak Korczak
Biography, Drama 1990, Poland / Germany / Great Britain
Daze 6.1
Daze Oszolomienie
Biography, Drama, War 1989, Poland
Blind Chance 7.8
Blind Chance Przypadek
Drama 1987, Poland
Write and Fight 6.1
Write and Fight Pismak
Drama 1985, Poland
Journey for One Smile 7.4
Journey for One Smile Podróz za jeden usmiech
Adventure, Comedy, Family 1972, Poland
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