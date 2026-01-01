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About
Filmography
Marzena Trybała
Marzena Trybała
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marzena Trybała
Marzena Trybała
Marzena Trybała
Date of Birth
16 November 1950
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.8
Blind Chance
(1987)
7.4
Journey for One Smile
(1972)
6.5
Korczak
(1990)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Biography
Comedy
Drama
Family
War
Year
All
2011
1990
1989
1987
1985
1972
All
6
Films
6
Actor
6
5.5
W imieniu diabla
W imieniu diabła
Drama
2011, Poland
6.5
Korczak
Korczak
Biography, Drama
1990, Poland / Germany / Great Britain
6.1
Daze
Oszolomienie
Biography, Drama, War
1989, Poland
7.8
Blind Chance
Przypadek
Drama
1987, Poland
6.1
Write and Fight
Pismak
Drama
1985, Poland
7.4
Journey for One Smile
Podróz za jeden usmiech
Adventure, Comedy, Family
1972, Poland
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