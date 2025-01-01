Menu
Ralph Richardson
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ralph Richardson
Academy Awards, USA 1985
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1950
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1962
Best Actor
Winner
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1953
Best British Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1985
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1973
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1967
Best British Actor
Nominee
Best British Actor
Nominee
