Marcel Duchamp
Marcel Duchamp

Marcel Duchamp

Marcel Duchamp

Date of Birth
28 July 1887
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
2 October 1968

Popular Films

Entr'acte 7.4
Entr'acte (1924)
Marcel Duchamp: Art of the Possible 7.1
Marcel Duchamp: Art of the Possible (2020)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Marcel Duchamp: Art of the Possible 7.1
Marcel Duchamp: Art of the Possible
Biography, Documentary, History 2020, Germany
Watch trailer
Tickets
Entr'acte 7.4
Entr'acte
Short 1924, France
