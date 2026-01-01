Menu
Marcel Duchamp
Date of Birth
28 July 1887
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
2 October 1968
Popular Films
7.4
Entr'acte
(1924)
7.1
Marcel Duchamp: Art of the Possible
(2020)
Filmography
2
Films
2
Actor
2
7.1
Marcel Duchamp: Art of the Possible
Marcel Duchamp: Art of the Possible
Biography, Documentary, History
2020, Germany
7.4
Entr'acte
Entr'acte
Short
1924, France
