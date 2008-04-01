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Mosko Alkalai Mosko Alkalai
Kinoafisha Persons Mosko Alkalai

Mosko Alkalai

Mosko Alkalai

Date of Birth
10 September 1931
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
1 April 2008
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Horror actor

Popular Films

Yana's Friends 7.1
Yana's Friends (1999)
Jesus 6.1
Jesus (1979)
King of Beggars 5.3
King of Beggars (2007)

Filmography

King of Beggars 5.3
King of Beggars Melech Shel Kabzanim
War, Drama 2007, Israel
Yana's Friends 7.1
Yana's Friends Chaverim Shel Yana
Drama, Comedy 1999, Israel
The Mummy Lives 3.6
The Mummy Lives The Mummy Lives
Horror 1993, USA
Jesus 6.1
Jesus Jesus
History 1979, USA
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