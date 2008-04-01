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About
Filmography
Mosko Alkalai
Mosko Alkalai
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mosko Alkalai
Mosko Alkalai
Mosko Alkalai
Date of Birth
10 September 1931
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
1 April 2008
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
7.1
Yana's Friends
(1999)
6.1
Jesus
(1979)
5.3
King of Beggars
(2007)
Filmography
5.3
King of Beggars
Melech Shel Kabzanim
War, Drama
2007, Israel
7.1
Yana's Friends
Chaverim Shel Yana
Drama, Comedy
1999, Israel
3.6
The Mummy Lives
The Mummy Lives
Horror
1993, USA
6.1
Jesus
Jesus
History
1979, USA
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