Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Leslie Hardy
Leslie Hardy
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leslie Hardy
Leslie Hardy
Leslie Hardy
Date of Birth
6 August 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Horror actor
Popular Films
3.6
The Mummy Lives
(1993)
Filmography
3.6
The Mummy Lives
The Mummy Lives
Horror
1993, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree