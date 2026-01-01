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Olatunde Osunsanmi Olatunde Osunsanmi
Kinoafisha Persons Olatunde Osunsanmi

Olatunde Osunsanmi

Olatunde Osunsanmi

Date of Birth
23 October 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Producer, Director

Popular Films

Gotham 7.8
Gotham (2014)
Timeless 7.4
Timeless (2016)
The Son 7.4
The Son (2017)

Filmography

Starfleet Academy
Starfleet Academy
Sci-Fi 2026, USA
Star Trek: Section 31 4.5
Star Trek: Section 31 Star Trek: Section 31
Action, Adventure, Drama 2025, USA
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The Man Who Fell to Earth 7.1
The Man Who Fell to Earth
Drama, Sci-Fi 2022, USA
Star Trek: Discovery 6.1
Star Trek: Discovery
Drama, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2017, USA
The Son 7.4
The Son
Drama, Action, Western 2017, USA
Legends of Tomorrow 6.6
Legends of Tomorrow
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi 2016, USA
Timeless 7.4
Timeless
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2016, USA
Extant 7.2
Extant
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2014, USA
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