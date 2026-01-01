Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Awards
Olatunde Osunsanmi
Olatunde Osunsanmi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Olatunde Osunsanmi
Olatunde Osunsanmi
Olatunde Osunsanmi
Date of Birth
23 October 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Producer, Director
Popular Films
7.8
Gotham
(2014)
7.4
Timeless
(2016)
7.4
The Son
(2017)
Filmography
Starfleet Academy
Sci-Fi
2026, USA
4.5
Star Trek: Section 31
Star Trek: Section 31
Action, Adventure, Drama
2025, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
The Man Who Fell to Earth
Drama, Sci-Fi
2022, USA
6.1
Star Trek: Discovery
Drama, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2017, USA
7.4
The Son
Drama, Action, Western
2017, USA
6.6
Legends of Tomorrow
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
2016, USA
7.4
Timeless
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2016, USA
7.2
Extant
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2014, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree