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Kinoafisha
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Olatunde Osunsanmi
Awards
Awards and nominations of Olatunde Osunsanmi
Olatunde Osunsanmi
About
Awards
Awards and nominations of Olatunde Osunsanmi
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2026
Worst Director
Nominee
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