"Bates Motel" is an American drama series that aired on the A&E channel. The pilot episode premiered in 2013, and a total of five seasons were released. The series concluded in 2017. The plot is based on Alfred Hitchcock's psychological thriller, but the events take place in the present time. The series focuses on a single mother named Norma and her son Norman. They arrive in a small provincial town, where they purchase a motel and rent a house. The former owner of the house threatens to evict the new owners and later attacks Norma, who kills him in self-defense. The characters hide the body and swear to keep everything that happened a secret.

