Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Bates Motel poster
Bates Motel poster
Bates Motel poster
Bates Motel poster
Bates Motel poster
Bates Motel poster
Bates Motel poster
Bates Motel poster
Bates Motel poster
Bates Motel poster
Bates Motel poster
Bates Motel poster
Bates Motel poster
Bates Motel poster
Bates Motel poster
Bates Motel poster
Bates Motel poster
Bates Motel poster
Bates Motel poster
Bates Motel poster
Bates Motel poster
Bates Motel poster
Ratings
5.1 IMDb Rating: 8.1
Rate
22 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Bates Motel

Bates Motel (2013 - 2017)

Bates Motel 18+
Production year 2013
Country USA
Total seasons 5 seasons
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel A&E
Runtime 37 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

"Bates Motel" is an American drama series that aired on the A&E channel. The pilot episode premiered in 2013, and a total of five seasons were released. The series concluded in 2017. The plot is based on Alfred Hitchcock's psychological thriller, but the events take place in the present time. The series focuses on a single mother named Norma and her son Norman. They arrive in a small provincial town, where they purchase a motel and rent a house. The former owner of the house threatens to evict the new owners and later attacks Norma, who kills him in self-defense. The characters hide the body and swear to keep everything that happened a secret.
Мотель Бейтса - trailer
Bates Motel  trailer
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Freddie Highmore
Freddie Highmore Norman Bates
Vera Farmiga
Vera Farmiga Norma Louise Bates
Olivia Cooke
Olivia Cooke Emma Decody
Max Thieriot
Max Thieriot Dylan Massett
Nestor Carbonell
Nestor Carbonell Sheriff Alex Romero
Nicola Peltz Beckham
Nicola Peltz Beckham Bradley Martin
Cast and Crew

Series rating

5.1
Rate 10 votes
8.1 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Bates Motel - Season 1 Season 1
2013, 10 episodes
 
Bates Motel - Season 2 Season 2
2014, 10 episodes
 
Bates Motel - Season 3 Season 3
2015, 10 episodes
 
Bates Motel - Season 4 Season 4
2016, 10 episodes
 
Bates Motel - Season 5 Season 5
2017, 10 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Listen to the
soundtrack Bates Motel
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more