Aleksandr Trofimov
Aleksandr Trofimov
Aleksandr Trofimov
Date of Birth
18 March 1952
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor
Popular Films
8.0
D'Artanyan i tri mushketyora
(1979)
7.6
Peter Pan
(1987)
7.1
The Kreutzer Sonata
(1987)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Drama
Family
Fantasy
Musical
Year
All
2015
1990
1987
1979
All
7
Films
7
Actor
7
6
Na dne
Na dne
Drama
2015, Russia
5.9
Samoubiytsa
Suicide
Comedy
1990, USSR
6.1
Gambrinus
Gambrinus
Drama, Comedy, Musical
1990, USSR
7.1
The Kreutzer Sonata
Kreytserova sonata
Drama
1987, USSR
5.6
Strannik
Strannik
Adventure
1987, USSR
7.6
Peter Pan
Piter Pen
Adventure, Family, Fantasy
1987, USSR
Watch trailer
8
D'Artanyan i tri mushketyora
D'Artanyan i tri mushketyora
Musical, Adventure
1979, USSR
