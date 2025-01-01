Menu
Aleksandr Trofimov
Aleksandr Trofimov

Date of Birth
18 March 1952
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor

Popular Films

D'Artanyan i tri mushketyora 8.0
D'Artanyan i tri mushketyora (1979)
Peter Pan 7.6
Peter Pan (1987)
The Kreutzer Sonata 7.1
The Kreutzer Sonata (1987)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Na dne 6
Na dne Na dne
Drama 2015, Russia
Samoubiytsa 5.9
Samoubiytsa Suicide
Comedy 1990, USSR
Gambrinus 6.1
Gambrinus Gambrinus
Drama, Comedy, Musical 1990, USSR
The Kreutzer Sonata 7.1
The Kreutzer Sonata Kreytserova sonata
Drama 1987, USSR
Strannik 5.6
Strannik Strannik
Adventure 1987, USSR
Peter Pan 7.6
Peter Pan Piter Pen
Adventure, Family, Fantasy 1987, USSR
D'Artanyan i tri mushketyora 8
D'Artanyan i tri mushketyora D'Artanyan i tri mushketyora
Musical, Adventure 1979, USSR
