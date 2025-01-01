Menu
Xavier Beauvois
Awards and nominations of Xavier Beauvois
Cannes Film Festival 2010
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury
Winner
Cinema Prize of the French National Education System
Winner
Grand Prize of the Jury
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1995
Jury Prize
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2005
Best Film (Venice Days)
Winner
Label Europa Cinemas
Winner
Venice Film Festival 2014
Golden Lion
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2000
Golden Lion
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2021
Best Film
Nominee
