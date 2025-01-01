Menu
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Ratings
few votes
IMDb Rating: 7
Rate
2 posters
Sovest (1974 - 1974)
Совесть
18+
Detective
War
History
Production year
1974
Country
USSR
Total seasons
1 season
Episode duration
1 hour 30 minutes
TV channel
ЦТ СССР
Runtime
7 hours 30 minutes
Cast
Larisa Luzhina
Anatoliy Romashin
Dalvin Shcherbakov
Vsevolod Safonov
Lyudmila Davydova
Boris Kudryavtsev
Series rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
7
IMDb
Seasons
Season 1
1974,
5 episodes
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Stills
