Sovest poster
few votes IMDb Rating: 7
Kinoafisha TV Shows Sovest

Sovest (1974 - 1974)

Совесть 18+
Production year 1974
Country USSR
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 1 hour 30 minutes
TV channel ЦТ СССР
Runtime 7 hours 30 minutes
Cast
Larisa Luzhina
Larisa Luzhina
Anatoliy Romashin
Anatoliy Romashin
Dalvin Shcherbakov
Dalvin Shcherbakov
Vsevolod Safonov
Vsevolod Safonov
Lyudmila Davydova
Boris Kudryavtsev
7 IMDb
Seasons
Sovest - Season 1 Season 1
1974, 5 episodes
 
Stills
