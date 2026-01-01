Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Matt Berry
Matt Berry Matt Berry
Kinoafisha Persons Matt Berry

Matt Berry

Matt Berry

Date of Birth
2 May 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Composer
Actor type
Comedy actor, The Adventurer, Voice actor

Popular Films

The Wild Robot 8.8
The Wild Robot (2024)
Archer 8.6
Archer (2009)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver 8.6
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (2014)

Filmography

Sonic the Hedgehog (Part 4) 7.4
Sonic the Hedgehog (Part 4) Sonic the Hedgehog 4
Comedy 2027, USA / Japan
Cat in Hat
Cat in Hat The Cat in the Hat
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2026, USA
Watch trailer
The Wild Robot 8.8
The Wild Robot The Wild Robot
Adventure, Animation, Family 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Citadel 6.1
Citadel
Action, Thriller 2023, USA
Great Expectations 5.4
Great Expectations
Drama, Romantic, 2023, Great Britain
Krapopolis 6.6
Krapopolis
Comedy, Fantasy 2023, USA
The Inventor 6.9
The Inventor The Inventor
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2023, France / Ireland / USA
Watch trailer
Toast of Tinseltown 7.3
Toast of Tinseltown
Comedy 2022, Great Britain
Show more
News about Matt Berry’s private life
Matt Berry
From Comedy to 'Minecraft': Exploring Matt Berry's Diverse Career
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more