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Matt Berry
Matt Berry
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matt Berry
Matt Berry
Matt Berry
Date of Birth
2 May 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Composer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
The Adventurer
,
Voice actor
Popular Films
8.8
The Wild Robot
(2024)
8.6
Archer
(2009)
8.6
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
(2014)
Filmography
7.4
Sonic the Hedgehog (Part 4)
Sonic the Hedgehog 4
Comedy
2027, USA / Japan
Cat in Hat
The Cat in the Hat
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2026, USA
Watch trailer
8.8
The Wild Robot
The Wild Robot
Adventure, Animation, Family
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.1
Citadel
Action, Thriller
2023, USA
5.4
Great Expectations
Drama, Romantic,
2023, Great Britain
6.6
Krapopolis
Comedy, Fantasy
2023, USA
6.9
The Inventor
The Inventor
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2023, France / Ireland / USA
Watch trailer
7.3
Toast of Tinseltown
Comedy
2022, Great Britain
Show more
News about Matt Berry’s private life
From Comedy to 'Minecraft': Exploring Matt Berry's Diverse Career
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