Awards and nominations of Matt Berry
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2015 BAFTA Awards 2015
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2023 BAFTA Awards 2023
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
