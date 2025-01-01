Menu
Awards
Awards and nominations of Matt Berry
Matt Berry
Awards
Awards and nominations of Matt Berry
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2015
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2023
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
