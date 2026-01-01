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Showtimes & Tickets
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About
Filmography
Aleksandr Kulyamin
Aleksandr Kulyamin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Kulyamin
Aleksandr Kulyamin
Aleksandr Kulyamin
Date of Birth
9 September 1964
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.1
Dochenki
(2022)
7.2
Dom s privideniyami
(1987)
6.1
Newcomer
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Family
Musical
Romantic
Year
All
2022
2014
2011
1989
1988
1987
All
7
Films
6
TV Shows
1
Writer
2
Producer
1
Director
3
Actor
6
8.1
Dochenki
Romantic
2022, Russia
6.1
Newcomer
Новенький
Drama
2022, Russia
5
My s dedushkoy
My s dedushkoy
Drama, Family
2014, Russia
Asya
Asya
Drama
2011, Russia
4.8
Pod kupolom tsirka
Pod kupolom tsirka
Drama, Musical
1989, USSR
6
Belye vorony
Belye vorony
Drama
1988, USSR
7.3
Dom s privideniyami
Dom s privideniyami
Family
1987, USSR
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