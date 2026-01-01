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Aleksandr Kulyamin
Aleksandr Kulyamin Aleksandr Kulyamin
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Kulyamin

Aleksandr Kulyamin

Aleksandr Kulyamin

Date of Birth
9 September 1964
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Dochenki 8.1
Dochenki (2022)
Dom s privideniyami 7.2
Dom s privideniyami (1987)
Newcomer 6.1
Newcomer (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Dochenki 8.1
Dochenki
Romantic 2022, Russia
Newcomer 6.1
Newcomer Новенький
Drama 2022, Russia
My s dedushkoy 5
My s dedushkoy My s dedushkoy
Drama, Family 2014, Russia
Asya
Asya Asya
Drama 2011, Russia
Pod kupolom tsirka 4.8
Pod kupolom tsirka Pod kupolom tsirka
Drama, Musical 1989, USSR
Belye vorony 6
Belye vorony Belye vorony
Drama 1988, USSR
Dom s privideniyami 7.3
Dom s privideniyami Dom s privideniyami
Family 1987, USSR
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