Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Martin Balsam Awards

Awards and nominations of Martin Balsam

Martin Balsam
Awards and nominations of Martin Balsam
Academy Awards, USA 1966 Academy Awards, USA 1966
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1974 Golden Globes, USA 1974
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1977 Primetime Emmy Awards 1977
Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Comedy or Drama Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1977 BAFTA Awards 1977
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1976 BAFTA Awards 1976
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more