Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Martin Balsam
Awards
Awards and nominations of Martin Balsam
Martin Balsam
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Martin Balsam
Academy Awards, USA 1966
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1974
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1977
Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Comedy or Drama Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1977
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1976
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree