Cygan

Cygan (1967 - 1986)

Цыган 18+
Production year 1967
Country USSR
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 1 hour 30 minutes
TV channel ЦТ СССР
Runtime 12 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The plot of the series "Tsigan" revolves around the story of a strong woman named Klavdiya, who adopts a Romani child found among the ruins. Vanya grows up with his adoptive mother without a father, having vague notions about him. After 17 years, their familiar way of life changes when a Romani man named Budulai appears in the village. A quick bond forms between him and the boy. He teaches the boy the wisdom of life and the art of blacksmithing, becoming his mentor. Klavdiya is concerned about the closeness between the Romani man and her son, but gradually she changes her attitude towards Budulai.
Cast
Ivan Pereverzev
Lyudmila Hityaeva
Vladimir Emelyanov
Yelena Maksimova
Evgeniy Matveev
Denis Kmit
Cast and Crew

Seasons
Cygan - Season 1 Season 1
1980, 4 episodes
 
Cygan - Season 2 Season 2
1986, 4 episodes
 
