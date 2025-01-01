Menu
Awards and nominations of José Ferrer

José Ferrer
Academy Awards, USA 1951 Academy Awards, USA 1951
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1953 Academy Awards, USA 1953
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1949 Academy Awards, USA 1949
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1951 Golden Globes, USA 1951
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1956 Primetime Emmy Awards 1956
Best Actor - Single Performance
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1951 Primetime Emmy Awards 1951
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1955 BAFTA Awards 1955
Best Foreign Actor
Nominee
