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Lyudmila Davydova Lyudmila Davydova
Kinoafisha Persons Lyudmila Davydova

Lyudmila Davydova

Lyudmila Davydova

Date of Birth
13 February 1947
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Criminal Talent 7.5
Criminal Talent (1989)
Sympathy Seeker 7.0
Sympathy Seeker (1997)
Sovest 6.9
Sovest (1974)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Room and a Half 6.7
Room and a Half Poltory komnaty ili Sentimentalnoe puteshestvie na Rodinu
Drama 2009, Russia
Sympathy Seeker 7
Sympathy Seeker Sirota kazanskaya
Comedy, Romantic 1997, Russia
Lyubov - smertelnaya igra 4.9
Lyubov - smertelnaya igra Lyubov - smertelnaya igra
Drama, Crime 1991, USSR
Criminal Talent 7.5
Criminal Talent Kriminalnyy talant
Adventure 1989, USSR
Posle voyny - mir 5.9
Posle voyny - mir Posle voyny - mir
Drama 1988, USSR
Kholodnyy mart 6.7
Kholodnyy mart Kholodnyy mart
Drama 1987, USSR
Sovest 6.9
Sovest
Detective, War, History, 1974, USSR
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