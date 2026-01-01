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About
Filmography
Lyudmila Davydova
Lyudmila Davydova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lyudmila Davydova
Lyudmila Davydova
Lyudmila Davydova
Date of Birth
13 February 1947
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.5
Criminal Talent
(1989)
7.0
Sympathy Seeker
(1997)
6.9
Sovest
(1974)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
History
Romantic
War
Year
All
2009
1997
1991
1989
1988
1987
1974
All
7
Films
6
TV Shows
1
Actress
7
6.7
Room and a Half
Poltory komnaty ili Sentimentalnoe puteshestvie na Rodinu
Drama
2009, Russia
7
Sympathy Seeker
Sirota kazanskaya
Comedy, Romantic
1997, Russia
4.9
Lyubov - smertelnaya igra
Lyubov - smertelnaya igra
Drama, Crime
1991, USSR
7.5
Criminal Talent
Kriminalnyy talant
Adventure
1989, USSR
5.9
Posle voyny - mir
Posle voyny - mir
Drama
1988, USSR
6.7
Kholodnyy mart
Kholodnyy mart
Drama
1987, USSR
6.9
Sovest
Detective, War, History,
1974, USSR
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