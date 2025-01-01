Menu
John Patrick Shanley
Awards
Awards and nominations of John Patrick Shanley
John Patrick Shanley
Awards
Awards and nominations of John Patrick Shanley
Academy Awards, USA 1988
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2009
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1988
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Writing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Dramatic Special
Nominee
Outstanding Writing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Dramatic Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1989
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1996
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
