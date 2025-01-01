Menu
Charles Boyer
Awards and nominations of Charles Boyer
Charles Boyer
Academy Awards, USA 1943
Honorary Award
Winner
Honorary Award
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1962
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1945
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1939
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1938
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1974
Special Mention
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1953
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1957
Best Continuing Performance by an Actor in a Dramatic Series
Nominee
