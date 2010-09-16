Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Keiju Kobayashi
Keiju Kobayashi Keiju Kobayashi
Kinoafisha Persons Keiju Kobayashi

Keiju Kobayashi

Keiju Kobayashi

Date of Birth
23 November 1923
Age
86 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
16 September 2010
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer, Action hero

Popular Films

Mimi wo sumaseba / Whisper of the Heart 7.8
Mimi wo sumaseba / Whisper of the Heart (1995)
Sanjuro 7.5
Sanjuro (1962)
Ken 7.4
Ken (1964)

Filmography

Mimi wo sumaseba / Whisper of the Heart 7.8
Mimi wo sumaseba / Whisper of the Heart Mimi wo sumaseba / Whisper of the Heart
Animation, Drama, Romantic, Anime 1995, Japan
Watch trailer
Tickets
Tidal Wave 5.6
Tidal Wave Nippon chinbotsu
Thriller, Sci-Fi 1973, Japan
Samurai Assassin 6.9
Samurai Assassin Samurai assassin
Adventure, Drama, Action 1965, Japan
Ken 7.4
Ken Ken
Drama 1964, Japan
Sanjuro 7.5
Sanjuro Tsubaki Sanjûrô
Adventure, Action, Comedy, Drama 1962, Japan
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more