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Filmography
Keiju Kobayashi
Keiju Kobayashi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Keiju Kobayashi
Keiju Kobayashi
Keiju Kobayashi
Date of Birth
23 November 1923
Age
86 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
16 September 2010
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.8
Mimi wo sumaseba / Whisper of the Heart
(1995)
Tickets
7.5
Sanjuro
(1962)
7.4
Ken
(1964)
Filmography
7.8
Mimi wo sumaseba / Whisper of the Heart
Mimi wo sumaseba / Whisper of the Heart
Animation, Drama, Romantic, Anime
1995, Japan
Watch trailer
Tickets
5.6
Tidal Wave
Nippon chinbotsu
Thriller, Sci-Fi
1973, Japan
6.9
Samurai Assassin
Samurai assassin
Adventure, Drama, Action
1965, Japan
7.4
Ken
Ken
Drama
1964, Japan
7.5
Sanjuro
Tsubaki Sanjûrô
Adventure, Action, Comedy, Drama
1962, Japan
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