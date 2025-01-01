Menu
Keke Palmer
Awards and nominations of Keke Palmer
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Host for a Game Show
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Host for a Game Show
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023
Best Performance in a Movie
Nominee
 Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
