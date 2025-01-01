Menu
Vondie Curtis-Hall
Awards and nominations of Vondie Curtis-Hall
Primetime Emmy Awards 1995
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2002
Worst Director
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
