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About
Filmography
Li Bingbing
Li Bingbing
Kinoafisha
Persons
Li Bingbing
Li Bingbing
Li Bingbing
Date of Birth
27 February 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Action heroine
,
Science-fiction heroine
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
7.2
A World Without Thieves
(2004)
7.0
The Forbidden Kingdom
(2008)
6.8
Meg
(2018)
Filmography
6.5
The Meg 2: The Trench
Meg 2: The Trench
Sci-Fi, Horror, Action
2023, USA / China
Watch trailer
6.8
Meg
The Meg
Horror, Sci-Fi, Action
2018, USA
Watch trailer
4.5
Guardians of the Tomb
7 Guardians of the Tomb
Action, Adventure, Horror
2018, China / Australia / Russia / Thailand
6.6
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
Thriller, Action, Horror, Sci-Fi
2016, Germany / Australia / Canada / France
Watch trailer
6.4
Transformers: Age of Extinction
Transformers: Age Of Extinction
Sci-Fi, Action
2014, USA
Watch trailer
6.3
Resident Evil: Retribution
Resident Evil: Retribution
Horror, Sci-Fi, Action
2012, USA
Watch trailer
6.3
Snow Flower and the Secret Fan
Snow Flower and the Secret Fan
History, Drama
2011, USA / China
5.8
1911
Xin hai ge ming
Action, War
2011, Hong Kong
Watch trailer
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