Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Li Bingbing
Li Bingbing Li Bingbing
Kinoafisha Persons Li Bingbing

Li Bingbing

Li Bingbing

Date of Birth
27 February 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Action heroine, Science-fiction heroine, Horror actress

Popular Films

A World Without Thieves 7.2
A World Without Thieves (2004)
The Forbidden Kingdom 7.0
The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)
Meg 6.8
Meg (2018)

Filmography

The Meg 2: The Trench 6.5
The Meg 2: The Trench Meg 2: The Trench
Sci-Fi, Horror, Action 2023, USA / China
Watch trailer
Meg 6.8
Meg The Meg
Horror, Sci-Fi, Action 2018, USA
Watch trailer
Guardians of the Tomb 4.5
Guardians of the Tomb 7 Guardians of the Tomb
Action, Adventure, Horror 2018, China / Australia / Russia / Thailand
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter 6.6
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
Thriller, Action, Horror, Sci-Fi 2016, Germany / Australia / Canada / France
Watch trailer
Transformers: Age of Extinction 6.4
Transformers: Age of Extinction Transformers: Age Of Extinction
Sci-Fi, Action 2014, USA
Watch trailer
Resident Evil: Retribution 6.3
Resident Evil: Retribution Resident Evil: Retribution
Horror, Sci-Fi, Action 2012, USA
Watch trailer
Snow Flower and the Secret Fan 6.3
Snow Flower and the Secret Fan Snow Flower and the Secret Fan
History, Drama 2011, USA / China
1911 5.8
1911 Xin hai ge ming
Action, War 2011, Hong Kong
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more