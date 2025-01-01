Menu
W.S. Van Dyke
Awards
Awards and nominations of W.S. Van Dyke
W.S. Van Dyke
Awards
Academy Awards, USA 1937
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1935
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1938
Best Foreign Film
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1936
Best Foreign Film
Nominee
