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Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell
Kinoafisha
Persons
Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell
Date of Birth
20 May 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Height
177 cm (5 ft 10 in)
Eye colour
brown
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.6
George Michael Freedom: The Director's Cut
(2018)
8.2
Miley Cyrus: Something Beautiful
(2025)
7.8
Invisible Beauty
(2023)
Filmography
7.6
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2
Comedy, Drama
2026, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.3
Miley Cyrus: Something Beautiful
Something Beautiful
Music
2025, USA
Watch trailer
7.6
The Supermodels
Documentary,
2023, USA
7.8
Invisible Beauty
Invisible Beauty
Documentary
2023, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
High & Low - John Galliano
High & Low - John Galliano
Documentary
2023, France / Great Britain / USA
7
The Genius of Gianni Versace Alive
The Genius of Gianni Versace Alive
Documentary
2022, Italy
Watch trailer
6.2
Peter Lindbergh - Women's Stories
Peter Lindbergh - Women Stories
Documentary
2019, Germany
6.9
Very Ralph
Very Ralph
Documentary
2019, USA
Show more
News about Naomi Campbell’s private life
From Iconic Roles to High-Profile Romances: A Glimpse Into Robert De Niro's Personal Life and Career
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