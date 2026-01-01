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Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell Naomi Campbell
Kinoafisha Persons Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell

Date of Birth
20 May 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Height
177 cm (5 ft 10 in)
Eye colour
brown
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

George Michael Freedom: The Director's Cut 8.6
George Michael Freedom: The Director's Cut (2018)
Miley Cyrus: Something Beautiful 8.2
Miley Cyrus: Something Beautiful (2025)
Invisible Beauty 7.8
Invisible Beauty (2023)

Filmography

The Devil Wears Prada 2 7.6
The Devil Wears Prada 2 The Devil Wears Prada 2
Comedy, Drama 2026, USA
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Tickets
Miley Cyrus: Something Beautiful 8.3
Miley Cyrus: Something Beautiful Something Beautiful
Music 2025, USA
Watch trailer
The Supermodels 7.6
The Supermodels
Documentary, 2023, USA
Invisible Beauty 7.8
Invisible Beauty Invisible Beauty
Documentary 2023, USA
Watch trailer
High & Low - John Galliano 7.1
High & Low - John Galliano High & Low - John Galliano
Documentary 2023, France / Great Britain / USA
The Genius of Gianni Versace Alive 7
The Genius of Gianni Versace Alive The Genius of Gianni Versace Alive
Documentary 2022, Italy
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Peter Lindbergh - Women's Stories 6.2
Peter Lindbergh - Women's Stories Peter Lindbergh - Women Stories
Documentary 2019, Germany
Very Ralph 6.9
Very Ralph Very Ralph
Documentary 2019, USA
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News about Naomi Campbell’s private life
Robert De Niro in '15 Minutes'
From Iconic Roles to High-Profile Romances: A Glimpse Into Robert De Niro's Personal Life and Career
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