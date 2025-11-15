Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Three Wisest Men
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Three Wisest Men
7.0

Three Wisest Men

, 2025
Three Wisest Men
USA / Drama / 18+
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of Three Wisest Men
7.0
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Luke is expecting twins, Taylor is debating a life-changing job, and Stephan is planning a wedding — all while their mom is planning to put the family home up for sale.

Cast

Andrew W. Walker
Luke
Tyler Hynes
Tyler Hynes
Taylor
Margaret Colin
Margaret Colin
Barbara
Paul Campbell
Paul Campbell
Stephan
Neil Webb
Miles Marthaller
Thomas
Christopher Shyer
Roy
Erin Karpluk
Erin Karpluk
Caroline
Fiona Vroom
Fiona Vroom
Susie
Matt Hamilton
Matt Hamilton
Mark LaClark
Paul Almeida
Hernandez
Director Terry Ingram, Terry Ingram
Writer Paul Campbell, Kimberley Sustad, Russell Hainline
Composer Jordan Klassen, Will Quiring, Taylor Swindells
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 15 November 2025
World premiere 15 November 2025
Production Lighthouse Pictures, Hallmark Media
Also known as
Three Wisest Men, Три мудреца

Film rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Updated 31 October 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more