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Three Wisest Men
7.0
Three Wisest Men
, 2025
Three Wisest Men
USA / Drama / 18+
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Synopsis
Luke is expecting twins, Taylor is debating a life-changing job, and Stephan is planning a wedding — all while their mom is planning to put the family home up for sale.
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Cast
Andrew W. Walker
Luke
Tyler Hynes
Taylor
Margaret Colin
Barbara
Paul Campbell
Stephan
Neil Webb
Miles Marthaller
Thomas
Christopher Shyer
Roy
Erin Karpluk
Caroline
Fiona Vroom
Susie
Matt Hamilton
Mark LaClark
Paul Almeida
Hernandez
Director
Terry Ingram
,
Terry Ingram
Writer
Paul Campbell
,
Kimberley Sustad
,
Russell Hainline
Composer
Jordan Klassen
,
Will Quiring
,
Taylor Swindells
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 24 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
15 November 2025
World premiere
15 November 2025
Production
Lighthouse Pictures, Hallmark Media
Also known as
Three Wisest Men, Три мудреца
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Film rating
7.0
Rate
10
votes
6.7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Updated 31 October 2025
Showtimes
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