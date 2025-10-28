Menu
Kinoafisha Films Harvest Winter

Harvest Winter

Three Wiser Men and a Boy 18+
Synopsis

Five years after the events of the first film, Christmas is once again just around the corner. In a crazy turn of events, possibly brought on accidently by the brothers themselves, the director of Luke’s son Thomas’ school holiday musical steps down. Luke, desperate to make his son’s stage dreams come true, enlists the help of his brothers Taylor and Stephan. The trio also find themselves meeting their mother's new boyfriend and the brothers grapple with their own feelings about this relationship. In true Brenner brother fashion, they are all in for a Christmas they will never forget.
Country Canada / USA
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 28 October 2025
World premiere 28 October 2025
Budget $3,000,000
Production Lighthouse Pictures
Also known as
Three Wiser Men and a Boy, Harvest Winter, Three Wisemen 2, Untitled Three Wisemen Sequel
Director
Terri Ingrem
Cast
Paul Campbell
Paul Campbell
Tyler Hynes
Tyler Hynes
Endryu V. Uolker
Margaret Colin
Christopher Shyer
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
