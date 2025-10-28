Five years after the events of the first film, Christmas is once again just around the corner. In a crazy turn of events, possibly brought on accidently by the brothers themselves, the director of Luke’s son Thomas’ school holiday musical steps down. Luke, desperate to make his son’s stage dreams come true, enlists the help of his brothers Taylor and Stephan. The trio also find themselves meeting their mother's new boyfriend and the brothers grapple with their own feelings about this relationship. In true Brenner brother fashion, they are all in for a Christmas they will never forget.
CountryCanada / USA
Runtime1 hour 24 minutes
Production year2024
Online premiere28 October 2025
World premiere28 October 2025
Budget$3,000,000
ProductionLighthouse Pictures
Also known as
Three Wiser Men and a Boy, Harvest Winter, Three Wisemen 2, Untitled Three Wisemen Sequel