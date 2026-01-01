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Filmography
Luke Ford
Luke Ford
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luke Ford
Luke Ford
Luke Ford
Date of Birth
26 March 1981
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.4
Red Dog
(2011)
7.2
Charlie's Country
(2013)
7.2
The Black Balloon
(2008)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Fantasy
Horror
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2024
2022
2016
2013
2011
2009
2008
All
9
Films
9
Actor
9
5.9
It Will Find You
It Will Find You
Horror, Thriller
2025, Australia
Watch trailer
6.5
Life After Fighting
Life After Fighting
Action, Drama, Thriller
2024, Australia
Watch trailer
5
Avarice
Avarice
Action, Thriller
2022, Australia
5.6
Science Fiction Volume One: The Osiris Child
Science Fiction Volume One: The Osiris Child
Action, Adventure, Drama
2016, Australia
7.3
Charlie's Country
Charlie's Country
Drama
2013, Australia
7.4
Red Dog
Red Dog
Romantic, Drama
2011, Australia
7.2
Animal Kingdom
Animal Kingdom
Crime, Drama
2009, Australia
Watch trailer
6.1
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
Action, Comedy, Drama, Adventure, Horror, Fantasy, Thriller
2008, Germany / Canada / USA
Watch trailer
7.2
The Black Balloon
The Black Balloon
Drama
2008, Australia
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