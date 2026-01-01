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Luke Ford
Luke Ford Luke Ford
Kinoafisha Persons Luke Ford

Luke Ford

Luke Ford

Date of Birth
26 March 1981
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Red Dog 7.4
Red Dog (2011)
Charlie's Country 7.2
Charlie's Country (2013)
The Black Balloon 7.2
The Black Balloon (2008)

Filmography

Genre
Year
It Will Find You 5.9
It Will Find You It Will Find You
Horror, Thriller 2025, Australia
Watch trailer
Life After Fighting 6.5
Life After Fighting Life After Fighting
Action, Drama, Thriller 2024, Australia
Watch trailer
Avarice 5
Avarice Avarice
Action, Thriller 2022, Australia
Science Fiction Volume One: The Osiris Child 5.6
Science Fiction Volume One: The Osiris Child Science Fiction Volume One: The Osiris Child
Action, Adventure, Drama 2016, Australia
Charlie's Country 7.3
Charlie's Country Charlie's Country
Drama 2013, Australia
Red Dog 7.4
Red Dog Red Dog
Romantic, Drama 2011, Australia
Animal Kingdom 7.2
Animal Kingdom Animal Kingdom
Crime, Drama 2009, Australia
Watch trailer
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor 6.1
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
Action, Comedy, Drama, Adventure, Horror, Fantasy, Thriller 2008, Germany / Canada / USA
Watch trailer
The Black Balloon 7.2
The Black Balloon The Black Balloon
Drama 2008, Australia
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