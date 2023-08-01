Menu
Unexpected - trailer
Publication date: 1 August 2023
Unexpected – Music critic Bob is out of a job, addicted to Zoloft, and trying to wrangle the menagerie of animals that his wife Linda has accumulated. Will adopting a baby cure their existential angst? Or should they just rescue another duck?
5.4 Unexpected
Unexpected Comedy, Drama, Romantic, 2023, USA
