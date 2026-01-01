Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Seventh Skies
Seventh Skies
Sedmoye nebo
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Romantic
Synopsis
Life in a distant south town become to difficult for the young girl Ksana from Moscow...
Expand
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 38 minutes
Production year
1972
World premiere
20 March 1972
Release date
20 March 1972
USSR
Production
Mosfilm
Also known as
Sedmoye nebo, Der siebente Himmel, Seventh Skies, Siódme niebo, Седьмое небо
Director
Eduard Bocharov
Cast
Alla Larionova
Nikolay Rybnikov
Oleg Zhakov
Leonid Kuravlyov
Rita Gladunko
Cast and Crew
Film rating
5.8
Rate
10
votes
5.7
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree