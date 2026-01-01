Menu
Poster of Seventh Skies
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Seventh Skies

Seventh Skies

Sedmoye nebo 18+
Synopsis

Life in a distant south town become to difficult for the young girl Ksana from Moscow...
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 1972
World premiere 20 March 1972
Release date
20 March 1972 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Sedmoye nebo, Der siebente Himmel, Seventh Skies, Siódme niebo, Седьмое небо
Director
Eduard Bocharov
Cast
Alla Larionova
Alla Larionova
Nikolay Rybnikov
Nikolay Rybnikov
Oleg Zhakov
Leonid Kuravlyov
Leonid Kuravlyov
Rita Gladunko
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
