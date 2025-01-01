Menu
Terry George
Awards and nominations of Terry George
Terry George
Awards and nominations of Terry George
Academy Awards, USA 2012
Best Live Action Short Film
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2005
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1994
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1996
Golden Camera
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2006
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1994
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2004
People's Choice Award
Winner
