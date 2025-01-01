Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Terry George Awards

Terry George
Awards and nominations of Terry George
Academy Awards, USA 2012 Academy Awards, USA 2012
Best Live Action Short Film
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2005 Academy Awards, USA 2005
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1994 Academy Awards, USA 1994
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1996 Cannes Film Festival 1996
Golden Camera
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2006 BAFTA Awards 2006
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1994 BAFTA Awards 1994
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2004 Toronto International Film Festival 2004
People's Choice Award
Winner
