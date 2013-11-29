"Lutyy" is a crime series about the everyday life of a homicide department in the police force. Maxim Lutov is a legendary detective who was believed to be dead. But he is alive and ready to return to service as the chief, much to the dismay of many. His police methods shock not only criminals but also his subordinates. He exceeds his authority by initiating chases and shootouts in broad daylight. However, only such an uncompromising officer is capable of identifying a serial killer who has left several bodies in his wake.

