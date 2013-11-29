Menu
Russian
Ratings
few votes IMDb Rating: 6.5
3 posters
Fury

Fury (2013 - 2013)

Лютый 18+
Production year 2013
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 50 minutes
TV channel 5 канал
Runtime 6 hours 40 minutes

TV series description

"Lutyy" is a crime series about the everyday life of a homicide department in the police force. Maxim Lutov is a legendary detective who was believed to be dead. But he is alive and ready to return to service as the chief, much to the dismay of many. His police methods shock not only criminals but also his subordinates. He exceeds his authority by initiating chases and shootouts in broad daylight. However, only such an uncompromising officer is capable of identifying a serial killer who has left several bodies in his wake.
Cast
Oleg Fomin
Vladimir Epifantsev
Darya Melnikova
Mihail Truhin
Sergey Ugryumov
Elena Panova
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
6.5 IMDb
Seasons
Fury - Season 1 Season 1
2013, 8 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
