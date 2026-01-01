Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Marianne Schultz
Marianne Schultz Marianne Schultz
Kinoafisha Persons Marianne Schultz

Marianne Schultz

Marianne Schultz

Date of Birth
5 July 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Morozova 7.2
Morozova (2017)
Vtoroe dyhanie 7.2
Vtoroe dyhanie (2014)
Era 7.1
Era (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Era 7.1
Era Era
Drama 2023, Russia
Watch trailer
Belovode. Tayna zateryannoy strany 6.8
Belovode. Tayna zateryannoy strany
Adventure, Fantasy 2019, Russia
Sosedi
Sosedi
Drama, Comedy 2018, Russia
Portret vtoroj zheny
Portret vtoroj zheny
Drama, Romantic 2018, Russia
Fitnes 5.9
Fitnes
Drama, Comedy, Sport 2018, Russia
Morozova 7.2
Morozova
Detective 2017, Russia
Chisto moskovskie ubijstva
Chisto moskovskie ubijstva
Detective 2017, Russia
Insayt 6.8
Insayt Insayt
Romantic, Drama 2016, Russia
Watch trailer
Piter-Moskva
Piter-Moskva
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2015, Russia
Vdvoyom na ldine 5.5
Vdvoyom na ldine Vdvoyom na ldine
Romantic 2015, Russia
Chastnoe pionerskoe 2 6.8
Chastnoe pionerskoe 2 Chastnoe pionerskoe 2
Children's, Adventure 2015, Russia
Vtoroe dyhanie 7.2
Vtoroe dyhanie
Drama, Romantic 2014, Russia
Eynshteyn. Teoriya lyubvi 5.3
Eynshteyn. Teoriya lyubvi
History, Romantic 2013, Russia
Ego lyubov 4.4
Ego lyubov
Drama, Romantic 2013, Russia
Ego lyubov 3.9
Ego lyubov Ego lyubov
Drama, Romantic 2013, Russia
Luchshee leto nashey zhizni 3
Luchshee leto nashey zhizni
Romantic 2012, Russia
Zhena Shtirlitsa 6.9
Zhena Shtirlitsa Zhena Shtirlitsa
Romantic 2012, Russia
Pregnant Grandmother 5.3
Pregnant Grandmother
Romantic 2011, Russia
Foundling 6.4
Foundling Naydyonysh
Romantic 2010, Russia
Tupoy zhirnyy zayats 4.9
Tupoy zhirnyy zayats Tupoy zhirnyy zayats
Comedy, Romantic 2007, Russia
Chertovo koleso 5.3
Chertovo koleso Chertovo koleso
Romantic 2007, Russia
Den deneg 5.3
Den deneg Den deneg
Comedy 2006, Russia
Moskovskaya saga 5.8
Moskovskaya saga
Drama, History 2004, Russia
Nichego osobennogo
Drama , Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more