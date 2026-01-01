Menu
Marianne Schultz
Kinoafisha
Persons
Date of Birth
5 July 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress, Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.2
Morozova
(2017)
7.2
Vtoroe dyhanie
(2014)
7.1
Era
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Children's
Comedy
Detective
Drama
Fantasy
History
Romantic
Sport
Year
All
2023
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2007
2006
2004
All
24
Films
10
TV Shows
14
Actress
24
7.1
Era
Era
Drama
2023, Russia
Watch trailer
6.8
Belovode. Tayna zateryannoy strany
Adventure, Fantasy
2019, Russia
Sosedi
Drama, Comedy
2018, Russia
Portret vtoroj zheny
Drama, Romantic
2018, Russia
5.9
Fitnes
Drama, Comedy, Sport
2018, Russia
7.2
Morozova
Detective
2017, Russia
Chisto moskovskie ubijstva
Detective
2017, Russia
6.8
Insayt
Insayt
Romantic, Drama
2016, Russia
Watch trailer
Piter-Moskva
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2015, Russia
5.5
Vdvoyom na ldine
Vdvoyom na ldine
Romantic
2015, Russia
6.8
Chastnoe pionerskoe 2
Chastnoe pionerskoe 2
Children's, Adventure
2015, Russia
7.2
Vtoroe dyhanie
Drama, Romantic
2014, Russia
5.3
Eynshteyn. Teoriya lyubvi
History, Romantic
2013, Russia
4.4
Ego lyubov
Drama, Romantic
2013, Russia
3.9
Ego lyubov
Ego lyubov
Drama, Romantic
2013, Russia
3
Luchshee leto nashey zhizni
Romantic
2012, Russia
6.9
Zhena Shtirlitsa
Zhena Shtirlitsa
Romantic
2012, Russia
5.3
Pregnant Grandmother
Romantic
2011, Russia
6.4
Foundling
Naydyonysh
Romantic
2010, Russia
4.9
Tupoy zhirnyy zayats
Tupoy zhirnyy zayats
Comedy, Romantic
2007, Russia
5.3
Chertovo koleso
Chertovo koleso
Romantic
2007, Russia
5.3
Den deneg
Den deneg
Comedy
2006, Russia
5.8
Moskovskaya saga
Drama, History
2004, Russia
Nichego osobennogo
Drama
, Russia
