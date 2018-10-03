"Fitness" is a Russian TV series produced by Yellow, Black and White. The story revolves around a young, overweight girl named Asya. After her groom dropped her on their own wedding day due to not being able to bear her weight, and later getting fired from her job, Asya decides to get herself in shape. Due to a lack of money for a gym membership, she manages to get a job there in order to exercise for free. This marks the beginning of a completely new life for her, which includes healthy eating, active workouts, new friends, and even a new love interest.

Expand