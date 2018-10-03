Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Fitnes poster
Fitnes poster
Fitnes poster
Fitnes poster
Ratings
5.6 IMDb Rating: 6.1
Rate
4 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Fitnes

Fitnes (2018 - …)

Фитнес 18+
Production year 2018
Country Russia
Total seasons 5 seasons
Episode duration 25 minutes
TV channel Супер
Runtime 41 hours 40 minutes

TV series description

"Fitness" is a Russian TV series produced by Yellow, Black and White. The story revolves around a young, overweight girl named Asya. After her groom dropped her on their own wedding day due to not being able to bear her weight, and later getting fired from her job, Asya decides to get herself in shape. Due to a lack of money for a gym membership, she manages to get a job there in order to exercise for free. This marks the beginning of a completely new life for her, which includes healthy eating, active workouts, new friends, and even a new love interest.
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Boris Dergachev
Boris Dergachev Борис Борисович Ильин, юрист, клиент фитнес-клуба
Marianna Shults
Marianna Shults Людмила Алексеевна, диетолог
Roman Kurtsyn
Roman Kurtsyn Олег Фомин, фитнес-тренер
Evgeniy Miheev
Evgeniy Miheev Рафаэль Бычков, учитель танцев
Dmitry Chebotaryov
Dmitry Chebotaryov Владимир Зайка, йога-тичер
Mihail Truhin
Mihail Truhin Виталий Минеевич, директор фитнес-клуба
Cast and Crew

Series rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Fitnes - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 20 episodes
 
Fitnes - Season 2 Season 2
2019, 20 episodes
 
Fitnes - Season 3 Season 3
2020, 20 episodes
 
Fitnes - Season 4 Season 4
2020, 20 episodes
 
Fitnes - Season 5 Season 5
2021, 20 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more