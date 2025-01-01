Menu
Barbet Schroeder
Academy Awards, USA 1991 Academy Awards, USA 1991
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2017 Cannes Film Festival 2017
Golden Eye
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2007 Cannes Film Festival 2007
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1987 Cannes Film Festival 1987
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1991 Golden Globes, USA 1991
Best Director
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2000 Venice Film Festival 2000
The President of the Italian Senate's Gold Medal
Winner
Golden Lion
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2008 Venice Film Festival 2008
Golden Lion
Nominee
