Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Barbet Schroeder
Awards
Awards and nominations of Barbet Schroeder
Barbet Schroeder
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Barbet Schroeder
Academy Awards, USA 1991
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2017
Golden Eye
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2007
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1987
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1991
Best Director
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2000
The President of the Italian Senate's Gold Medal
Winner
Golden Lion
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2008
Golden Lion
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree