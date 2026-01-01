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Mila Lipner
Mila Lipner Mila Lipner
Kinoafisha Persons Mila Lipner

Mila Lipner

Mila Lipner

Date of Birth
9 September 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress, Romantic actress, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Khottabych 6.7
Khottabych (2006)
Vyzov 6.6
Vyzov (2006)
Bud so mnoy 6.6
Bud so mnoy (2009)

Filmography

Bud so mnoy 6.6
Bud so mnoy Bud so mnoy
Romantic 2009, Russia
Watch trailer
Vyzov 6.6
Vyzov
Crime, Detective 2006, Russia
Khottabych 6.7
Khottabych Khottabych
Family, Comedy, Fairy Tale 2006, Russia
Formula zero 5.9
Formula zero Formula zero
Adventure, Comedy 2006, Russia
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