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Filmography
Mila Lipner
Mila Lipner
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mila Lipner
Mila Lipner
Mila Lipner
Date of Birth
9 September 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
6.7
Khottabych
(2006)
6.6
Vyzov
(2006)
6.6
Bud so mnoy
(2009)
Filmography
6.6
Bud so mnoy
Bud so mnoy
Romantic
2009, Russia
Watch trailer
6.6
Vyzov
Crime, Detective
2006, Russia
6.7
Khottabych
Khottabych
Family, Comedy, Fairy Tale
2006, Russia
5.9
Formula zero
Formula zero
Adventure, Comedy
2006, Russia
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