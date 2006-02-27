Menu
IMDb Rating: 6.8
Vyzov (2006 - 2009)

Вызов 18+
Production year 2006
Country Russia
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 50 minutes
TV channel Россия 1
Runtime 36 hours 40 minutes

TV series description

"Vyzyv" is a series about a special police unit that investigates religious and ritualistic murders. The team consists of Alexey Khromov, an experienced investigator, young Lieutenant Igor Lyamin, who can't resist beautiful women, and forensic expert Olga Barysheva, Khromov's right-hand woman who helps gather and analyze evidence. All the cases are shrouded in mystical and paradoxical secrets, and the local authorities only add to the problems, often showing little interest in solving these atypical crimes.
Anastasiya Zadorozhnaya
Dmitriy Nazarov
Mila Lipner
Kirill Zhandarov
Boris Tenin
Aleksandr Rapoport
6.8 IMDb
Seasons
Vyzov - Season 1 Season 1
2006, 12 episodes
 
Vyzov - Season 2 Season 2
2008, 12 episodes
 
Vyzov - Season 3 Season 3
2008, 12 episodes
 
Vyzov - Season 4 Season 4
2009, 8 episodes
 
