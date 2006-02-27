"Vyzyv" is a series about a special police unit that investigates religious and ritualistic murders. The team consists of Alexey Khromov, an experienced investigator, young Lieutenant Igor Lyamin, who can't resist beautiful women, and forensic expert Olga Barysheva, Khromov's right-hand woman who helps gather and analyze evidence. All the cases are shrouded in mystical and paradoxical secrets, and the local authorities only add to the problems, often showing little interest in solving these atypical crimes.

