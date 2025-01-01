Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Alyona Ivchenko
Alyona Ivchenko
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alyona Ivchenko
Alyona Ivchenko
Alyona Ivchenko
Date of Birth
17 May 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Popular Films
8.1
Ekskursantė
(2011)
7.3
Государыня и разбойник
(2009)
5.1
Neulovimye: Posledniy geroy
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
History
Music
Reality-TV
Romantic
Thriller
War
Year
All
2024
2021
2020
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2011
2009
2008
2006
All
19
Films
7
TV Shows
12
Actress
19
Myshelovka
Detective
2024, Russia
Pokopaytes v moey pamyati
Detective
2021, Russia
Magomaev
Drama, Music, Romantic
2020, Russia
Blagimi namereniyami
Drama
2018, Russia
Neravnyy brak
Reality-TV
2017, Russia
Ne togo polya yagoda
Drama, Romantic
2016, Russia
Ukradi menya
Romantic
2016, Russia
3.8
Neulovimye: Jackpot
Neulovimye: Jackpot
Adventure, Comedy, Crime
2016, Russia
Sneg i pepel
War
2015, Russia
5.1
Neulovimye: Posledniy geroy
Neulovimye: Posledniy geroy
Thriller, Crime, Drama
2015, Russia
Watch trailer
Papa dlya Sofii
Romantic
2014, Russia
Ty zaplatish za vse
Romantic
2013, Russia
Samoe glavnoe
Romantic
2013, Russia
Bezhat
Drama
2011, Russia
3.5
Kasting dlya zlodeya
Kasting dlya zlodeya
Comedy
2011, Russia
Watch trailer
8.1
Ekskursantė
Ekskursantė
Drama
2011, Lithuania / Russia
7.3
Государыня и разбойник
Государыня и разбойник
History
2009, Russia
Watch trailer
5.1
Ne pytaytes ponyat zhenschinu
Romantic
2008, Russia
Vyzov
Crime, Detective
2006, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree