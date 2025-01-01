Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Alyona Ivchenko
Alyona Ivchenko Alyona Ivchenko
Kinoafisha Persons Alyona Ivchenko

Alyona Ivchenko

Alyona Ivchenko

Date of Birth
17 May 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus

Popular Films

Ekskursantė 8.1
Ekskursantė (2011)
Государыня и разбойник 7.3
Государыня и разбойник (2009)
Neulovimye: Posledniy geroy 5.1
Neulovimye: Posledniy geroy (2015)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 19 Films 7 TV Shows 12 Actress 19
Myshelovka
Myshelovka
Detective 2024, Russia
Pokopaytes v moey pamyati
Pokopaytes v moey pamyati
Detective 2021, Russia
Magomaev
Magomaev
Drama, Music, Romantic 2020, Russia
Blagimi namereniyami
Blagimi namereniyami
Drama 2018, Russia
Neravnyy brak
Neravnyy brak
Reality-TV 2017, Russia
Ne togo polya yagoda
Ne togo polya yagoda
Drama, Romantic 2016, Russia
Ukradi menya
Ukradi menya
Romantic 2016, Russia
Neulovimye: Jackpot 3.8
Neulovimye: Jackpot Neulovimye: Jackpot
Adventure, Comedy, Crime 2016, Russia
Sneg i pepel
Sneg i pepel
War 2015, Russia
Neulovimye: Posledniy geroy 5.1
Neulovimye: Posledniy geroy Neulovimye: Posledniy geroy
Thriller, Crime, Drama 2015, Russia
Watch trailer
Papa dlya Sofii
Papa dlya Sofii
Romantic 2014, Russia
Ty zaplatish za vse
Ty zaplatish za vse
Romantic 2013, Russia
Samoe glavnoe
Samoe glavnoe
Romantic 2013, Russia
Bezhat
Bezhat
Drama 2011, Russia
Kasting dlya zlodeya 3.5
Kasting dlya zlodeya Kasting dlya zlodeya
Comedy 2011, Russia
Watch trailer
Ekskursantė 8.1
Ekskursantė Ekskursantė
Drama 2011, Lithuania / Russia
Государыня и разбойник 7.3
Государыня и разбойник Государыня и разбойник
History 2009, Russia
Watch trailer
5.1
Ne pytaytes ponyat zhenschinu
Romantic 2008, Russia
Vyzov
Vyzov
Crime, Detective 2006, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more