Erika Christensen Awards

Erika Christensen
Awards and nominations of Erika Christensen
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001
Breakthrough Female Performance
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Winner
