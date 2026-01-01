Menu
Martin Umbach
Date of Birth
16 March 1956
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
6.7
The Ordinaries
(2022)
6.4
Antibodies
(2005)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Horror
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2022
2005
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
6.7
The Ordinaries
The Ordinaries
Comedy, Drama, Sci-Fi
2022, Germany
6.4
Antibodies
Antikorper
Thriller, Drama, Crime, Horror
2005, Germany
